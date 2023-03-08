No foul play in death of UWI student

The male student at the University of the West Indies (UWI) who was found dead in his room on hall this morning died of natural causes.

Senior Superintendent of the St Andrew Central police division, Marlon Nesbeth, said no foul play has been detected.

"It's a case of sudden death. In other words, natural cause from what we're seeing. We don't have any reason to suspect foul play," he said, while indicating that the investigation continues.

Campus Registrar, Dr Donovan Stanberry, told The Gleaner that the university is awaiting an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

But, he said the student's mother disclosed that he had a history of seizures.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"It is very unfortunate and we want to extend our condolences to the parents and fellow students. It is a big loss when a member of our community goes like that," he said.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.