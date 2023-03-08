OUR writes to NWC on Corporate Area water supply complaints

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it has written to the National Water Commission (NWC) regarding complaints from Corporate Area customers about not getting water as scheduled under its rationing programme amid the drought.

The NWC introduced water rationing for some communities last month, which was later extended to other areas as conditions worsened.

The OUR says it has taken note of complaints on social and mainstream media by customers that the NWC is not adhering to the water supply schedule, which is resulting in an inconvenience to them.

It says while it recognises that there may be instances when the NWC's water supply schedule will have to be varied, in such instances affected customers are to be notified.

The OUR, in its March 1 letter to the NWC, requested that it submits a monthly report on its performance against its imposed water supply schedule to include information such as:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* NWC's compliance with its published water supply schedule;

* Any deviations from the published water supply schedule;

* Reason/s for deviations from the water supply schedule, if any.

The OUR has also asked the NWC to supply additional information to support the ongoing regulatory assessment and monitoring of the water scheduling measure.

These include the daily source (raw) water projections and water inflow data from the relevant NWC facilities; existing constraints on the NWC's relevant water production, treatment and transmission and distribution facilities that may have contributed to water supply shortfall being experienced in the identified service areas; and, any planned maintenance of critical equipment associated with the NWC's relevant water production, treatment and transmission and distribution facilities, during the period of the planned water scheduling operations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

