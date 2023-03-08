What teachers have rejected from the gov't

Teachers have rejected the government's offer for them to get a guaranteed minimum rate of increase of 20 per cent in basic salary after tax deductions as well as double-digit increases for trained graduates who make up the bulk of the profession.

That's according to salary documents obtained by The Gleaner which show the latest proposed bands and salaries for teachers and principals of public schools and colleges.

Earlier Wednesday, 60 per cent of delegates of the Jamaica Teachers' Association voted to reject the latest wage offer from the government, three weeks before the March 31 deadline for the payment of $12 billion to teachers under the new compensation scheme.

The teachers are pressing for more pay.

News also filtered out that operations at public schools could be further crippled tomorrow and Friday after delegates today approved a resolution for restive colleagues to take 'casual leave' on those days.

It would cap a week of protests for a better wage deal from the government.

The minimum guaranteed rate of increase for all teachers is 20 per cent on their current salaries.

Some are set to benefit from a 120 per cent increase.

The salary documents show the minimum proposed pre-tax basic pay for pre-trained teachers to be $1.3 million annually, which will grow to $1.4 million come April 1, 2024.

The maximum on the 11-point band is $1.8 million.

The majority of teachers are in the trained graduate category and the minimum offer is $2.5 million yearly, and a maximum of $3.6 million.

The minimum pay being proposed for principals is $5.3 million annually and a maximum of $9.4 million.

That band covers mostly principals of primary and secondary schools.

The lowest pay being offered for principals at public tertiary institutions is $9.6 million annually, with the highest at $14.3 million.

Each band carries three levels, each with 11 pay points.

The levels will take effect on April 1, 2022, April 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke told the House of Representatives during the Budget Debate that if the money isn't paid this month, it will take several years to do so, starting in 2024.

The Opposition People's National Party has supported the teachers' call for a better salary offer.

