JTA wants protesting teachers to go back to work

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is appealing to protesting teachers to resume normal duties on Friday as it seeks further discussions with the Government on its wage offer under the new compensation scheme.

There have been ongoing protests involving teachers since Monday.

The JTA says negotiations are not usually entertained once “activities” by teachers may be interpreted as industrial action.

As such, the association says it needs teachers to go back to work to facilitate its return to the negotiation table.

JTA delegates yesterday voted to reject the government's latest wage offer and for the association to engage in talks on a better agreement.

“The union remains committed to securing the best compensation package for all its members and will work tirelessly to that end.

“We urge all our colleagues to remain ready, resolved and resilient,” said the association.

