West Kingston cops urged to be vigilant following demise of wanted man

Cops in the Kingston Western police division have been urged to remain vigilant following today's fatal shooting of a wanted man in the area during a police operation.

The appeal comes amid reports of attacks being planned by criminals arising from the death of Kerron Angus, otherwise called 'Kadula', who was one of the division's most wanted.

The police say a TP9SA Canik 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was seized.

The Police High Command says it has taken note of the reports and warned criminals against carrying out any attacks.

“The police are advising anyone with any such intention to refrain from carrying out such attacks as the security forces will take the necessary action and apply the necessary training to defend themselves and all law abiding citizens,” said the high command in a statement today.

This stance was echoed by commanding officer for the Kingston Western police division Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps.

“The police who operate in the Kingston West area and surrounding communities are being urged to remain vigilant and resolute while on or off duty. We will not retreat in our quest to create safer communities.”

