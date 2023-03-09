Man charged over gun attack, robbery at event in Palmers Cross

The police have charged a man in relation to the shooting of six persons, including a cop, during a robbery at a party in Palmers Cross, Clarendon.

Linval Thompson, otherwise called 'Saskel' or 'Bryan', who was nabbed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston last Thursday, is charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, use of firearm to commit a felony, and robbery with aggravation.

A court date is being finalised for the 31-year-old farmer of Chateau district in May Pen.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 25.

The police report that Thompson and another man entered the party and robbed the organiser of $100,000 before opening gunfire indiscriminately at the crowd.

Six people, including an off-duty policeman, were hit.

The injured people were taken to hospital, where they were treated.

Thompson was arrested by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (C-TOC) at the Norman Manley airport as he attempted to flee the country.

He was subsequently charged.

