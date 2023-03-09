TAJ warns about recruitment scam

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is warning the public about a job recruitment scam.

The TAJ says it is in no way associated with the fraudulent activity.

It says it has taken the necessary steps to alert the relevant authorities.

Staff have also been alerted about the scam.

Members of the public are further advised that the tax authority does not conduct its recruitment processes in this manner.

