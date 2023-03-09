UWI student accused of torturing ex-girlfriend remanded until March 17

Matthew Hyde, the male student who is alleged to have tortured his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at The University of the West Indies, was this morning further remanded when he re-appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

When the matter was mentioned his lawyer, King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, told the court that he is requesting another mention date as he is in the process of securing his client's antecedent report, which will determine the way forward.

The clerk of court, in the meantime, said the case file is incomplete as well as the scene of crime report, a statement from a first responder and malicious communication report from the Communication Forensics and CyberCrime Division.

Hyde is to return to court on March 17.

He is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, use of malicious communication, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

The student was charged after he reportedly held his ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall, during which she was allegedly tortured with a clothing iron and other implements.

She was discovered sometime after 10 p.m. on February 9.

Police investigators have suggested that the victim was accused by Hyde of infidelity on the day before he locked her away in his room.

Tanesha Mundle

