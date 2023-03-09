Vybz Kartel juror sentenced to nine months in prison

The juror who was found guilty of offering a $500,000 bribe to the jury foreman to influence other jurors to return a not guilty verdict in the Vybz Kartel murder trial was this morning sentenced to nine months in prison.

Parish Judge Maxine Ellis sentenced Livingston Caine on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following the sentencing, attorney-at-law Jeffrey Reid indicated that he would be appealing and applied for bail on humanitarian grounds, but the judge refused.

Ellis insisted that there was no medical before her on which to rely and advised the lawyer to renew his application before the Court of Appeal.

Caine was found guilty last December.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The court heard that he had offered the money to a female juror in the case which was brought against dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, was eventually found guilty along with Shawn Campbell, Kahiro Jones and Andre St John for killing Clive 'Lizard' Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew, in August 2011.

Caine is represented by Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.