Albion Primary gets special education classroom block

Albion Primary School in Knockpatrick, Manchester has received a new classroom block to house its special education unit.

The structure was constructed over 17 months at a cost of $87.17 million under the Caribbean Development Bank-financed Basic Needs Trust Fund 9th Cycle.

The block was officially handed over to the Ministry of Education by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) on Friday.

The block comprises three classrooms; male and female bathroom stalls, with wheelchair accessible features; a staff room with bathrooms; a sick bay with bathroom; storage area; principal's office; guidance counsellor's office; dining area and kitchen; general bathroom, and a multi-purpose court.

It is also equipped with 10 metal desks and chairs, five teachers desks and chairs, a 75-inch digital display system, two projectors, two Mimeo Teach interactive systems, three fire extinguishers, a first aid kit, play mats, a bed, three laptops with accessories, one refrigerator and a stove, and is enclosed with chain link fencing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, said over the past three decades, there has been a shift from a segregated to an inclusive school system for all children.

She noted that efforts have been made to address challenges faced by children with special needs, in relation to physical infrastructure and teaching-learning methodologies.

“The recurring underperformance of students has been a source of concern for administrators and teachers, especially at the primary level,” Williams said.

The Minister indicated that approximately 30 percent of Albion Primary School's population requires special education services, pointing out that some students travel from as far away as Porus to the institution.

As such, she said the school needs more space as the students are not getting the requisite amount of contact time to remain on track.

Williams added that special needs children require more intensive interventions than the offerings provided by many schools.

In thanking JSIF for their significant contribution over the years, Williams appealed to other stakeholders to come on board and help the Ministry in its efforts to fully meet the needs of this important segment of the population.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.