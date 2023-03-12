March 31 deadline to register for May Voters' List

The deadline to register for the next voters' list is Friday, March 31.

This list is scheduled to be published on May 31.

Persons who wish to have their names added to the voters' list must apply in person at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office.

Individuals who register after March 31 and before September 30 this year will be added to the November 30, 2023 list.

Voter identification cards for persons who are added to the May 2023 list will be distributed in mid-June.

