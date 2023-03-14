Wanted man among five arrested in St Ann

A wanted man was among five persons taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Pear Tree Bottom, Runaway Bay, St Ann today.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that about 5:35 a.m., a team conducted a targeted operation in the area where several premises were searched.

Twenty-three-year-old Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called 'Tippy', of Linstead, St Catherine, who was listed as wanted, was subsequently found in possession of a nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing three rounds.

Four others were also taken into custody.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

