CAC secures over $36 million for aggrieved consumers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has handled 1,268 complaints and secured more than $36 million in refund/compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers from April 2022 to present.

The figures were reported by the Commission's Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, who was addressing a Jamaica Information Service JIS Think Tank on Thursday, March 9.

Allen disclosed that of the total number of complaints that have been handled, so far, 882 have been amicably resolved.

This figure, she said, “is a little lower than normal, as we have been having some challenges during this year… but as we get closer to the end of the financial year, where all their records will be audited, I'm sure the figure will look even better”.

Allen pointed out that the Electrical Equipment and Appliances category accounted for 23.62 per cent of the total number of complaints, while Other Services and Utilities accounted for 22.21 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

“In terms of the refund/compensation, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts would be the top category with just a little over $16 million, while Other Services accounted for $6.3 million and Electrical Equipment and Appliances accounted for $4.9 million,” the commission's CEO detailed.

“We, therefore, encourage our consumers not to throw their hands in the air… . If you have a problem… go back to where you purchased the item, and if you are not getting through, then that is where the Consumer Affairs Commission comes in. We are here to help you,” Allen assured.

To file a complaint, consumers are encouraged to contact the CAC through the agency's website at https://www.cac.gov.jm/ or call (876) 619-4222-30.

They may also reach out to a representative through the CAC's mobile application, social media pages or visit any of the entity's offices located at 34 Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10; 30 Market Street, Montego Bay, St James; or 28 Caledonia Road, Mandeville, Manchester.

- JIS News

