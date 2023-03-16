Black River to unveil ‘spruce up’ project today

WESTERN BUREAU:

The town of Black River in St Elizabeth, which is emerging as a major tourism destination, will today see the launch of a new initiative dubbed Something to Sea under the Tourism Development Product Company Limited’s Spruce Up Pon de Corner programme.

The project, which is the brainchild of St Elizabeth South Western Member of Parliament Floyd Green, will see the unveiling of a mural, supported by an augmented reality project, which will provide insight into the history of Black River.

The township is poised to become a key location in the Government’s thrust to develop the south coast as the new frontier in tourism.

“We have such a rich history, especially the Black River, the capital of so many firsts,” Green told The Gleaner on Wednesday. “What we believe is that we can earn more of the tourism dollar by building out more experiences that will allow more people to stay longer when they come here.”

The Pelican Bar, YS Falls, Black River Safari, Lovers’ Leap, and Appleton Rum Tour are a few of the attractions in St Elizabeth that Green is convinced can be hits among locals and foreigners visiting the parish.

“What we are seeking to do is to ensure that all we do complements our rich history,” said Green. “And looking at some of the trends across the world, when visitors go to an area, they are seeking to take back those special moments in the form of photos and videos, so it will be a draw for people to come and for them to go back with.”

The Something to Sea project, which is a collaboration with Kingston Creative, also tapped a selection of local talent, who were tasked with the creation of four murals depicting the history of the parish capital.

“It is actually an augmented reality experience, so when you go to see the mural, although you might see a static image, you can download a particular application on your smartphone, and when you point your phone at the mural, it will come alive and tell a story,” said Green.

Over recent years, St Elizabeth has been considered a key part of a marketing strategy to lure adventurous tourists who are not so much interested in sea, sun, and sand, but more in the heritage and culture of a nation.

Black River is one of the oldest European towns in Jamaica and became a major commercial hub and transshipment centre by the early 1900s, with the booming logwood industry leading the way. It was also a significant trading point for the transatlantic slave trade.

In 1893, Black River was the first town in Jamaica to receive electricity, and 10 years later, it became the first to have automobiles.

Despite sometimes experiencing long periods of droughts, St Elizabeth is known as the Breadbasket Parish of the island, producing a variety of ground provisions for the export market and local consumption.

