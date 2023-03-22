14-member Constitutional Reform Committee named

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon named Canadian Professor Richard Albert among the 14-member Constitutional Reform Committee as the country moves towards republican status.

Albert, an international constitutional law expert, is to provide advice to the Marlene Malahoo Forte-led committee, which is expected to guide the three-part constitutional reform process.

Lieutenant General Rocky Meade is the co-chair of the committee.

Phase one of the reform process is to focus on the repatriation of the constitution, abolition of the constitutional monarchy, establishment of republican status, and all matter within the deeply entrenched provisions of the Constitution for which a referendum is required to amend.

Phase two is to look at the wording and provisions of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms set out in Chapter III and the ordinarily entrenched provisions of the constitution for which amendments are desired and required.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Phase three is to focus on fully assessing the country's legal and constitutional infrastructure to facilitate putting together a new constitution.

Members:

* Marlene Malahoo Forte, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs,

* Ambassador Rocky Meade, CD (Co-Chair/Office of the Prime Minister)

* Dr Derrick McKoy, CD, JP, KC (Attorney General of Jamaica)

* Senator Tom Tavares-Finson, OJ. CD, KC (President of the Senate & Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica)

* Senator Ransford Braham, CD, KC (Government Senator)

* Senator Donna Scott-Mottley (Parliamentary Opposition - Senate)

* Anthony Hylton, MP ( Parliamentary Opposition).

* Prof. Richard Albert (International Constitutional Law Expert)

* Dr Lloyd Barnett, OJ (National Constitutional Law Expert)

* Mr Hugh Small, KC (Consultant Counsel & Nominee of the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition)

* Dr David Henry (Wider Society - Faith-based)

* Dr Nadeen Spence (Civil Society Social & Political Commentator)

* Mrs Laleta Davis Mattis ( National Reparations Committee)

* Mr Sujae Boswell (Youth Advisor)

The committee is mandated to:

* Assess how the passage of time has impacted the recommendations of the Joint Select Committee on Constitutional and Electoral Reform (JSCCER) contained in its Final Report (1995) which were submitted to and approved by the Parliament

* Evaluate the said recommendations of the JSCCER on the establishment of the office of President

* Assist in co-ordinating the required parliamentary cross-aisle and nationwide consultation and collaboration during the various phases of the reform work; and

* Help to educate the electorate on their role in the referendum process.

The committee, which will receive technical and administrative support from a Secretariat, managed by the Ministry, will be required to serve between March 2023 and, all things being equal, no later than the end of the constitutional life of the Parliament.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.