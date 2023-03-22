Fuel prices to go down Thursday

Motorists will pay $3.06 less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $164.76 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $169.24.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $191.62.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $202.47 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $4.50 to sell for $202.68.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $4.50 to sell for $64.45, while butane will move down by $4.50 to sell for $70.92 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

