Fuel prices to go down Thursday
Motorists will pay $3.06 less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $164.76 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $169.24.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $191.62.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $202.47 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.
The price of Kerosene will go down by $4.50 to sell for $202.68.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $4.50 to sell for $64.45, while butane will move down by $4.50 to sell for $70.92 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
