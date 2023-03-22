MOH says dental assistants will be paid next week

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that dental assistants will receive payments under the government's new compensation structure next week.

Upset dental assistants protested outside the finance ministry this morning over the issue.

They stated that despite inking the deal last month, the adjustments are yet to be reflected in their salaries.

In a statement this afternoon, the ministry said it has now advice the Union of Technical Administrative and Supervisory Personnel (UTASP), which represents the dental assistants in the public health sector, that retroactive payments related to the compensation review programme will be settled on Wednesday, March 29.

