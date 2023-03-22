St Ann man charged for teenage son's murder

The St Ann police have now charged the 60-year old man who was held in relation to the death of his teenage son on March 11.

Festus Nevers, otherwise call 'Casha', a mechanic of Alexandria in St Ann, was on Wednesday charged for the murder of 14-year-old Kashwayne Nevers.

He has been booked to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on March 29.

It is alleged that about 1:30 a.m. on March 11, residents stumbled upon the body of the teenager at his gate and summoned the police.

It was reported that the teenager had earlier left a wake in the community with his father.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

After the body was found residents searched for his father and handed him over to the Alexandria police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.