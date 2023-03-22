St Ann man charged for teenage son's murder
The St Ann police have now charged the 60-year old man who was held in relation to the death of his teenage son on March 11.
Festus Nevers, otherwise call 'Casha', a mechanic of Alexandria in St Ann, was on Wednesday charged for the murder of 14-year-old Kashwayne Nevers.
He has been booked to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on March 29.
It is alleged that about 1:30 a.m. on March 11, residents stumbled upon the body of the teenager at his gate and summoned the police.
It was reported that the teenager had earlier left a wake in the community with his father.
After the body was found residents searched for his father and handed him over to the Alexandria police.
- Rasbert Turner
