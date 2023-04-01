Man charged over gun seizure in St James

The police in St James have charged a man in connection with the seizure of an illegal gun in Rose Hill Lane, Kemshot.

He is 27-year-old Akeem Reid of Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine who has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, lawmen were on patrol in the area when Reid, upon seeing them, ran.

The lawmen went in pursuit of him when a magazine fell from his pocket, according to the police.

They further reported that he was also seen throwing a firearm which was later retrieved.

The police say a Glock 19 nine millimetre pistol and a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Reid was taken into custody and he was later charged.

