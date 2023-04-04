Major crimes down for first quarter of 2023

Jamaica has recorded a 22 percent reduction in major crimes for the first quarter of the year.

At the end of March, murders were down by 21 percent, while shootings declined by 13

percent.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said rape decreased by 47 percent while robberies reduced by 32 percent.

And break-ins declined by 11 percent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We, however, continue to see a shift in the attribution of murders - the reduction in gang-related murders relative to interpersonal conflicts. As at March 31st again, gang conflicts accounted for 67 percent of these murders, interpersonal conflict accounted for 22 percent, while four percent occurred in the furtherance of other criminal acts and seven percent are still being determined,” he said during a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) digital press briefing today.

Anderson said as the JCF continues to equip the force, implement its policing plan and work closer with communities, he has no doubt that people will begin to feel safe.

“We have been seeing encouraging signs that communities are less willing to accept criminals in their midst. The strategy of our commanders and their teams to be closer to their communities and build relationships is working. We do not regard these efforts as an event but as an ongoing part of our policing plan,” the commissioner added.

- Judana Murphy

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.