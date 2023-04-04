Men charged for shooting cop conducting ATM transaction in Spanish Town

The police in St Catherine have charged two men in connection with the gun attack and attempted robbery of two cops who were conducting a transaction at an automated teller machine (ATM) along Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine last month.

Charged are Joshua McPherson, otherwise called 'Tuff Youth' of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 31-year-old labourer Nickhail Delevante, otherwise called 'Ghost', of Westmore Avenue in Spanish Town.

They were charged on Monday with wounding with intent, shooting with intent, attempted robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of firearm with intent to injure.

The police reported that about 1:10 p.m. on March 15, a police inspector and a police constable were conducting business at the ATM when they were pounced upon by the accused men who were armed with handguns.

The men opened fire on the cops, which was returned.

The inspector and one of the attackers were shot in the exchange and they were both taken to hospital.

Investigations later led to the apprehension of Delevante.

Both men were subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

