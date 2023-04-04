UC Rusal workers strike for a second day

Workers at the three UC Rusal bauxite facilities are continuing their industrial action which started yesterday.

The workers at the Windalco, Port Esquivel and Kirkvine facilities are demanding that disputes relating to their salaries and other benefits be addressed.

The strike is continuing despite an order from the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) for normalcy to return to the facilities.

The IDT, after learning of the intended industrial action on Sunday, ordered the clerical, administrative, and supervisory staff to refrain from such action.

The IDT had indicated that the industrial dispute has been referred for settlement by the labour ministry.

However, the workers defied the order and took industrial action at all three facilities on Monday.

The workers are represented by the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees.

-Ruddy Mathison

