Alleged thief caught on home surveillance camera

A St Elizabeth farmer has been charged by the police after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing items from a woman's home in the Luana Housing Scheme in the parish.

He is 27-year-old Jermaine Findley, of Rocky Hill District, St Elizabeth.

He has been charged with housebreaking and larceny.

The Black River police say about 3:00 p.m. on February 25, the woman securely locked her house and left home.

Upon her return, she discovered her house broken into and several items stolen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She reported the incident to the police.

Findley was reportedly identified by the police on the surveillance camera inside the woman's house and was subsequently arrested and charged on Monday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.