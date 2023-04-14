Driver in accident that killed two-y-o girl expected to be charged

The Montego Bay Police in St James have confirmed that the driver who was involved in a motor vehicle accident which claimed the life of a two-year-old girl in Hendon, Norwood, on Wednesday, has been warned for prosecution.

The toddler has been identified as Tiana Walters, also of Hendon, Norwood.

It's reported that about 11:15 a.m., Tiana ran from her father's motor car, which was parked outside their gate, and was hit by a grey Toyota Noah bus which was travelling along the roadway.

She sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

