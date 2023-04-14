UWI student accused of torturing ex-girlfriend remanded until May 3

Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old student accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at The University of the West Indies, Mona, has been further remanded until May 3.

“The court has noted that two updated medicals for the complainant are in hand and the Crown will be preparing committal proceedings bundles for the next date which will be served in court,” Senior Parish Court Judge Paula Blake-Powell said.

Hyde is being represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie, KC, and Samoi Campbell.

Campbell has advised the court that there is a further medical evaluation that should be ready on May 3.

Hyde allegedly held his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his room and repeatedly beat and burned her with a clothes iron all over her body after reportedly accusing her of infidelity.

Hyde is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious communication and false imprisonment.

- Judana Murphy

