Five St Catherine men listed as wanted

The St Catherine North police have listed five men as wanted for several crimes committed across the division.

Being sought are:

* Dean Norman, otherwise called 'Max', of Berwick district in Bog Walk and Above Rocks district, both in St Catherine. Norman is wanted for murder.

* Horace Duhaney of Pusey district in Point Hill, St Catherine. Duhaney is wanted for rape and grievous sexual assault.

*Junior Brown of Springvale district in Bog Walk, St Catherine and Greendale, Manchester. He is wanted for murder.

*Bryan King, otherwise called 'Marlon King', of Fletcher Land in Kitson Town, St Catherine. King is wanted for shooting with intent.

* Oswald Kelly of Cedar Place, Spanish Town in St Catherine. Kelly is wanted for possession of forged documents and unlawful possession of property.

The men are being asked by the police to turn themselves in.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

