“Jesus answered, ‘It is the one to whom I will give this piece of bread when I have dipped it in the dish.’ Then, dipping the piece of bread, he gave it to Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot. As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him.” (John 13:26-27)

Where do you best fit in the Judas story? Are you Judas? Are you one of the other disciples? Are you being betrayed? Who would you want to be like?

People who take Holy Communion (Lord’s Supper, Holy Eucharist, Blessed Sacrament) should be mindful of Judas’ experience. Imagine, just after getting the bread from none other than Jesus, Satan enters the picture. This is not difficult to imagine if you are familiar with some church people who never miss communion but are among the most miserable, who get on everybody’s nerves. It happens.

What does this expression mean, though? “Satan entered into him.” Some would suggest that it is a way of speaking about the ever-present possibility of temptation, whether you take communion or not. Others might suggest that the mind has a way of leading us down a path that our thoughts and character determine.

In scripture, time may be referenced chronologically or opportunistically. ‘About the third hour’ is chronological time. Judas worked with opportune time. He was strategic. He planned with the high priests. He facilitated the handover when there was no crowd.

Is it not problematic, though, that Satan gets blamed? Is it not problematic that Judas was lost even after his remorse? The account has Jesus asking, “Judas, are you betraying the Son of Man with a kiss?” Is this a reasonable question? Is there a better way to do a betrayal?

One of the most unfortunate things to see in the Church today is people blaming Satan for the irresponsible actions of a leader. A man rapes a 13-year-old girl and gets her pregnant. He is then positioned as the victim whom Satan attacked, since God’s people are under attack. Any talk of her having an abortion would, however, be met with bitter condemnation from the holiest among the flock.

NO EASY ANSWERS

In Matthew 27:3-4, “ When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders. ‘I have sinned,’ he said, ‘for I have betrayed innocent blood.’”

To Judas’ credit, he reflected on his actions and became full of remorse. Such a pity that the story ends with suicide. Some have also asked, why should Judas be condemned if this was ordained? Some have suggested that while Judas had remorse and regret, he did not seek forgiveness from the Saviour. Does a good God doom anyone to destruction? These are questions that thinkers ask.

One of the things about the journey of faith is that sometimes there are no easy answers. Sometimes it appears there are no answers at all. If Judas had an ordained place in salvation story, when will he be sainted?

If the deterministic theory of predestination holds true, where does that place John 3:16? And what about the matter of free will? Is it that free after all?

My best processing of the free-will/predestination discourse is like the plan to make some stewed peas. One person does a meatless stew peas. Another includes mixed vegetables. Then there are those who always include pigtail and/or salt beef. Some must have ‘spinners’. However, all the makers foreknew that they wanted stew peas, but had various outcomes based on the choices made.

I think I am going to cook some stew peas while reflecting on that little song I learned in Sunday school many moons ago:

“Whosoever will to the Lord may come,

Whosoever will to the Lord may come,

Whosoever will to the Lord may come,

He’ll not turn one away.

Jesus (Jesus) Jesus (Jesus)

Heals the broken-hearted.

Jesus (Jesus) Jesus (Jesus)

Heals the broken-hearted.

Jesus (Jesus) Jesus (Jesus)

Heals the broken-hearted.

He will set you free.”

So, who are you most like at the table with Jesus? Who are you, before or after receiving the bread from Jesus? All those who will beat upon Judas and even this reflection today, please take a seat and ponder St Mark 14:50, “Then they all deserted Him and ran away.”

Father Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com