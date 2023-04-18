St Catherine selector killed in road crash

A music selector was killed while riding a motorcycle along St John's Road in St Catherine on Tuesday evening.

He has been identified by his alias 'Smokey', and is reportedly of a Spanish Town address.

It's reported that about 6 p.m., 'Smokey' was riding his motorcycle along the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck and a motor car.

He was hit from the motorbike and died from the multiple injuries he received.

- Rasbert Turner

