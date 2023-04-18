St Catherine selector killed in road crash
Published:Tuesday | April 18, 2023 | 8:11 PM
A music selector was killed while riding a motorcycle along St John's Road in St Catherine on Tuesday evening.
He has been identified by his alias 'Smokey', and is reportedly of a Spanish Town address.
It's reported that about 6 p.m., 'Smokey' was riding his motorcycle along the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck and a motor car.
He was hit from the motorbike and died from the multiple injuries he received.
- Rasbert Turner
