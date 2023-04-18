US police reveal details of capture of suspect in slaying of Ricky Trooper's daughter

Information has emerged that the man who was wanted by the police in Connecticut for the shooting death of Brianna McKoy, the daughter of popular Jamaican disc jockey Rickey Trooper, was nabbed in the state of Ohio after briefly trying to elude cops.

Details about the arrest of Derrick Francis, who also uses the name Ainsley Forbes, were reported by several media outlets in Connecticut, citing the Bridgeport Police Department.

“Francis is being held in Ohio as a fugitive from justice," said Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran, according to the online publication Patch.

The Bridgeport Police say Francis' vehicle was pulled over by cops from the Solon, Ohio, Police Department on Monday.

It's reported that he jumped out and ran from the vehicle, but was quickly detained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle Francis was driving, according to the police.

He is being held in lieu of a US$3 million bail bond and his deportation back to Connecticut is pending.

Brianna McKoy, 23, was found unresponsive on April 6 around 11:20 a.m. inside her condominium in Bridgeport.

An infant was found unharmed inside the home following the shooting.

Francis, whom McKoy was dating, was subsequently named a suspect in the killing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.