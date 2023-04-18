Jamaica remains on high alert for Tropical Race 4 (TR4) Disease

The Banana Board is urging plantain and banana farmers to make a report should their crops show any signs of the Panama Tropical Race 4 (TR4) disease as Jamaica remains on high alert.

The disease is considered one of the most notable diseases in the history of agriculture and is the most destructive disease to have affected bananas, plantains and the Heliconia plant.

The fungus spreads through infected plant materials and infested soil particles attached to any item such as farm tools, shoes, clothes, animals, and vehicles.

In countries such as Mozambique, the Philippines, Pakistan, mainland China and India, the disease has had a devastating impact on industries and livelihoods, wiping out millions of dollars in banana and plantain crop.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, General Manager of the Banana Board, Janet Conie, is urging farmers to contact the Board as soon as they see any sign of the disease.

“From afar, if a plant has it, you will see the leaves looking yellow from the outside moving in, but yellowing can be for anything; if you see that, call us. The yellowing starts from the roots, it affects the outer leaves. For some varieties, though, you don't see any yellowing,” Conie stated.

“Gros Michel – it buckles. The leaves will still be green, but they just buckle around the plant. I'm saying if you see anything strange call us; yellowing, buckling, wilting of any kind, call us,” she stressed.

Conie further informed that splitting of the “trunk” or pseudo-stem of the banana plant is also a sign of TR4 Disease.

While farmers are encouraged to implement biosecurity measures, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is also working to protect the industry.

Portfolio Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., said the TR4 taskforce is critical to the prevention of the disease coming into the country.

“Other countries are looking towards Jamaica as an example of resilience, as an example of the proactive steps to prevent TR4 entering our shores and proactive steps in terms of preparing our sector to implement the tactical response as necessary if it does reach our shores, to secure their investment,” he stated.

“Through our TR4 task force, we have set out a national action plan that will institute an early detection warning system and will prevent any spread if we do detect it here. The plan also includes strengthening the capacity of our farmers, ensuring they are aware that they should contact us immediately, once they see any signs,” the Minister added.

Extension Officers, and scientists in the research department of the Banana Board have also been trained to respond if TR4 enters the island.

“What we do not want is for the farmer to call his mother, sister, child and everybody runs into the farm and looks at it. By that time, it spreads, call nobody else, call the right people, we will come look at it, and cordon off the area,” Conie said.

- JIS News

