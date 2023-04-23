Butcher held for alleged murder of his 72-y-o wife now charged

Retired butcher, 79-year-old Cecil McDonald, has been charged with the murder of his wife, Evette, on April 15 in St Catherine.

The retired nurse was allegedly chopped to death at their home in Azar Lane, Bog Walk in St Catherine.

The police allege that Cecil attacked his wife with a machete inside a bathroom about 2 a.m.

He was held on the scene following the incident.

McDonald was charged on Saturday.

His court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

