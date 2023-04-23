Kingston man accused of killing 17-y-o daughter charged

The father who allegedly stabbed his 17-year-old daughter, Shedeque Calvert, to death in Kingston on February 4 has been charged with murder.

He is 39-year-old Terrence Calvert, a factory worker of Barry Street in Kingston.

The Elletson Road police say about 1:10 a.m. a dispute developed between the father and daughter when a knife was used to inflict a wound to Shedeque's chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

Calvert was arrested at hospital where he was taken after he was found unconscious with his throat and both wrists slashed on April 4.

He was treated while under police guard and charged after a question and answer session.

