More services to come from Jamaica Post

JAMAICANS CAN expect more offerings from the nation’s postal service, following the approval of more than a dozen transformation strategies at the 18th Caribbean Council of Ministers of Postal Affairs Meeting.

These include prepaid and barcoded envelopes with tracking features, giving citizens the added convenience of knowing costings upfront and tracking mails in real time.

Fifteen recommendations were accepted earlier this month during the three-day meeting in Miami, Florida, where a delegation led by the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz represented Jamaica.

In a recent release, Postmaster General Lincoln Allen said the Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) is revamping its ordinary letter and registered mail services to facilitate greater convenience and reduce operational costs.

The courses of action were proposed by postmasters general across the region last year at the 24th Caribbean Postal Union Conference in St Lucia.

Once implemented, they will revolutionise postal operations in the Caribbean.

Allen has also confirmed that Jamaica Post is advanced in implementing eight of the 15 recommendations, and “the remaining seven are being considered for possible future integration”.

Other recommendations that are being explored by the Jamaica Post include the development of an e-Commerce infrastructure.

In keeping with its modernisation thrust, the entity is actively seeking to acquire counter-automation technology. This is to facilitate the improved business processes for postal transaction and financial and inventory management functions.

“This technology will greatly enhance efficiency, accountability and convenience,” Allen said.