Port Antonio overrun by street persons

PORT ANTONIO, PORTLAND:

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson will be pressing to have a meeting of the town’s stakeholders to address the situation of a fresh influx of homeless people in the area. He says that plans by the municipal corporation to identify lands for constructing a drop-in centre for the street persons will also be escalated.

This follows renewed complaints that the town is being overrun by mentally unstable people who threaten the lives of residents, impede pedestrian traffic along general walkways, as well as litter the corridors with faeces and garbage.

“I have gotten the complaints and I have seen the video of two people engaged in oral sex on the street in broad daylight. It is a sad situation and we have students passing by (who) are exposed to such illicit practices. Not only that, but they defecate at will along the streets. This cannot continue and whatever steps are to be taken to stem this breakdown in civic pride and moral value in Port Antonio ... (It) will have to stop. It is affecting the local people and we can’t bring tourists here in this kind of environment,” Thompson said.

The mayor said he will be arranging a meeting with the police, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the business community, and other stakeholders to address the issue which he described as “very alarming and (a) cause for concern”.

He acknowledged, however, that the police were limited in their ability to effectively assist.

“They cannot be removed or locked up in any way. And when all things are considered, they are still human beings and ought to be treated with love and care. These are special cases, as many of those on the streets may be going through mental-health issues. On the other hand, some have families, but they are not getting any support or assistance from family members. So, therefore, the varied streets including Harbour Street, William Street, and West Street have become like home to them. Some of these people are violent, while others have become engaged in sexual activity on the streets,”he added.

In February, a woman was physically assaulted while walking along the corridor of a commercial bank on West Street and had to be rescued by two men, but not before she was allegedly punched in the face by a man believed to be of unsound mind.

In March, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie informed the Portland Municipal Corporation that funds were available to construct a drop-in centre for street people, and urged that suitable lands be identified so that construction could commence.

There are concerns, meanwhile that there could be a serial killer on the loose in the Port Antonio area following the recent murder of a man believed to be of unsound mind along West Street last Saturday.

Police sources revealed that between October last year and April 15 of this year, four people of unsound mind were killed in Port Antonio. No one has been arrested and charged for any of the killings.