‘He never strayed from his roots’

Members of the Jamaican diaspora in the United States have paid tribute to the late Harry Belafonte who died on Tuesday, April 26 at the age of 96 years.

He has been described as a true son of Jamaica who never lost his commitment to the country and the broader Caribbean region.

Former New York City Councilwoman Una Clarke, who worked very closely with the music and civil rights icon, said that he supported Jamaica and Jamaica’s causes in many ways.

“All Jamaicans will mourn his passing. He did so much not only on the international scene but also for Jamaica,” she told The Gleaner.

Clarke said that Belafonte used his gifts and talent in the service of mankind across the world.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She recalled his fight to end apartheid in South Africa and have Nelson Mandela freed.

On the United States front, she recalled his fight for civil rights and his activism in civil liberties.

Clarke spoke of Belafonte’s involvement in her campaign for a New York City council seat in Brooklyn, lending his support in raising funds for her campaign.

“Harry Belafonte never strayed from his roots and took on causes that sought to uplift black people around the world,” she said.

A PROUD SON OF JAMAICA

Rev Dr Karen Green, vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said Belafonte was a proud son of Jamaica.

“The United States and the world has lost a giant of a man with the passing of Harry Belafonte. His life was marked by his activism as he fought for civil rights in the United States and other parts of the world,” she said.

She said that he never forgot his roots and gave back to Jamaica, recalling his performing at a concert in Brown’s Town in aid of the Jamaica Movement for the Advancement of Literacy (JAMAL).

Karl Rodney, who worked with Belafonte on the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) , said that Jamaica and the wider Caribbean were always in his thoughts.

“He had a real commitment to his roots,” said Rodney.

He spoke of Belafonte’s involved in the Caribbean Multi Business Conference travelling to various Caribbean countries to promote business between the countries.

“He was committed to Caribbean integration and worked to achieve this however he could,” Rodney said.

Corey Shearer, son of former prime minister Hugh Shearer and director of Florida Partnership Outreach, recalled Belafonte travelling to Miami for Trayvon Martin’s family, although he (Belafonte) was still recovering from a stroke.

“He found a way to be great. Such was the mettle of the man,” said Shearer.

He said he was privileged to have met and watch him work in the service of others.

“The United States, Jamaica and indeed the world is poorer for his loss,” said Shearer.

Dr Robert Clarke, immediate past president of NAJASO, feels that the government of Jamaica should honour his memory with a Jamaica Day event in recognition of all that he has done for Jamaica locally as well as on the international scene.

“Harry Belafonte put Jamaica on the map long before the coming of others and he was not shy about proclaiming his Jamaican heritage,” said Dr Clarke.

He believes that, although Mr Belafonte has been given a Jamaican national honour, some other way should be found to honour his memory.