Body of unidentified male found along MoBay roadway

The body of an unidentified male was discovered along a section of the AJ Coombs Highway in Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday morning.

The body, which is of dark complexion, was discovered lying on its back, with the face covered.

It is reported that shortly after 8 a.m., a passerby discovered the body at the side of the road in the vicinity of the Bogue Sewage Plant and summoned the police.

The cause of death is not yet known.

- Hopeton Bucknor

