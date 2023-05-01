Bail application for six INSPORTS fraud accused

A bail hearing for the six persons charged in the $222-million fraud at government agency Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) was part heard today in the Home Circuit Court.

The prosecution began outlining its case today, however, reporters were not allowed inside the courtroom.

The hearing is to continue on Friday.

Popular Chug It and French Connection party promoter Andrew Wright, Rudolph Barnes and Oneil Hope were first arrested and charged by Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) in relation to the alleged racket.

Two more persons, Jonnique Mills and Andrea Picton, were subsequently arrested and charged.

And last week, a sixth person, Sherene Ferguson, was arrested and charged after she turned herself in to the police.

They are charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

MOCA said the suspected fraud and other irregularities were detected by INSPORTS in 2017 during an examination of its financial records.

