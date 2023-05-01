Bank customers struggle with cashless ATMs

Scores of bank customers continue to struggle to get cash at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) arising from low availability stemming from a lack of replenishment by service providers.

As was the case in February, banks saw disruptions in ATM servicing as criminals yet again attempted to rob a Beryllium courier team.

On Saturday, men with heavy weapons attempted to rob security guards who were seeking to service an ATM at a gas station in Albion, St Thomas.

The security guards resisted the gun attack from the hoodlums, who fled without taking any money.

One of the guards sustained injuries.

Since the incident, some ATMs in sections of the country have been without cash.

This continued into today with customers in sections of the Corporate Area such as in downtown Kingston, Cross Roads, and Half-Way Tree stating that they cannot get any money at ATMs.

It was a similar situation in Portmore and Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Persons who spoke with our news team complained that the situation has limited their ability to conduct important transactions.

Some banks have issued notices to customers advising about the no-cash at ATMs and have encouraged them to use online banking platforms, where possible, to do business.

- Ainsworth Morris

