Cocaine valued at $12 million seized at Norman Manley airport, man charged

Forty-eight-year-old Allister Christie of Above Rocks, St Andrew and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine valued at $12 million at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

Christie is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, May 09.

The police report that Christie checked in at the airport to board a flight destined for Canada.

According to the police, during security procedures, several anomalies were detected and Christie attempted to flee the airport.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was accosted and searched and the cocaine was allegedly found on him.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Christie was later charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.