Holness says more motorcyclists using helmets, but greater caution needed

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has commended motorcyclists for what he describes as a noticeable improvement in compliance with the requirement for helmet use.

He was speaking at the media launch and announcement of the programme of activities for Workers' Week and Labour Day 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

However, while noting the improvement, Holness did not fail to use the occasion to caution bikers to be careful while traversing the nation's roadways.

Holness recalled a young welder who worked for him, and who had a deep love for motorcycles, but was hit off his motorbike and is now paralysed.

"Now, I can't say to you don't ride the bikes, that's your thing and I respect that,” he said.

However, he said that while motorcycles are appealing because of their affordability, they are still not the safest means of travelling, as the welder had been wearing his helmet but still sustained extensive injuries.

Holness pleaded for young men to wear full protective gear, such as eye wear, headgear, appropriate shoes and clothes.

“It is silly, it is stupid, if this is the mode that you are going to use, that you do not take the precautions to be safe on it,” he said.

Holness said that most of the motorcycle accidents which occur, happen within close proximity to the cyclist's home.

“And the reason that I think this is, is that the riders say, 'cho, is just down the road, I don't need to take all the precautions that I would usually take if I was going on a longer journey,' so a lot of them don't wear their helmets...they don't wear shoes, so a lot of the damage that you see coming into the hospitals, they are damaging their toes and their legs and their knees because they are not wearing the necessary protective gears,” he said.

He disclosed that the Government has already started the procurement of an initial 3,000 of the 10,000 helmets promised to motorcyclists. He added that funding for the rest was being secured.

In April, Holness, in a meeting of the National Road Safety Council at the Office of the Prime Minister, stated that the free distribution of the helmets is expected to begin in June.

Holness further stated that he is in discussions with Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson for the development of an island wide enforcement campaign targetting motorcyclists.

- Asha Wilks

