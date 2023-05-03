GG, Lady Allen to depart Jamaica for coronation of King Charles

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen will leave Jamaica tonight for the United Kingdom where they will attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Jamaica will be represented at the service by a contingent of eight members from the Jamaica Defence Force, who will participate in the Procession by the Armed Forces.

The 2023 Rhodes Scholar, David Salmon, will carry the Jamaica Flag in the Procession of Commonwealth Realm Banners through the Abbey.

While in England, Allen will join other Governors-General and their spouses in attending several coronation events including a luncheon hosted by The King at Buckingham Palace on Friday, May 5.

Sir Patrick and Lady Allen will attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Custos Rotulorum for St Thomas and Senior Custos Marcia Bennett will act as Deputy Governor-General.

She was sworn in at a brief ceremony at King's House on Tuesday afternoon.

The Governor General and Lady Allen will return to Jamaica on Wednesday, May 10.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.