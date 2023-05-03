Manchester crime hotspot community under curfew

Curfew restrictions are on for the community of Greenvale which has been flagged as a crime hotspot area in the parish.

The curfew was scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and end on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

The affected areas include: the northern boundary – sections along Gabby Street to a section of the roadway at the Winston Jones Highway in the vicinity of the Mike Town bus stop.

Eastern boundary – sections of the roadway at the Winston Jones Highway in the vicinity of Mike Town bus stop and along the Winston Jones Highway to the entrance of Tropics View Hotel at the southern boundary.

Southern boundary – A section of the entrance of Tropics View Hotel towards an intersection of Texas Street and Dunsinane.

Western boundary – From Dunsinane and Texas Street intersection at the southern boundary, towards a section of Gabby Street.

This Manchester police announced the measures in response to a series of violent crimes committed in the community, with the most recent being Sunday’s murder of 38-year-old Andrade Hines.

According to a release from the police, investigations conducted in the area revealed interpersonal disputes between rival gangsters as the cause for the rise in criminality.

Persons within the approved locale are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours unless otherwise authorised by the police commander.