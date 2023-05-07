Agriculture Ministry strengthening support for dairy industry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be strengthening its partnership with stakeholders in the dairy industry to boost the island's milk production.

Currently, Jamaica's milk production ranges between 11 and 13 million litres annually.

Speaking with journalists following a recent tour of the Island Dairies plant in Priory, St. Ann, Portfolio Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, said there is a lot of room for improvement in the sector and to explore the value-added range of products that can come from milk production.

He noted that the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) is employing strategies to support livestock farmers to alleviate challenges that may thwart production, including the renewed National Livestock Genetic Improvement and Breeding Technology Programme.

“The Dairy Development Board has given them [farmers] their full technical support, and we'll be partnering with the stakeholders within the industry to ensure that in this strategic partnership we understand their challenges and we meet them halfway.” Charles Jr. said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that in addition to strengthening technical support, focus is also being placed on attracting more young farmers to the industry.

“We have programmes outside of support for companies, to teach and to introduce the various aspects in terms of livestock and cattle to our students. So, you'll see us being more prominent in terms of introducing agriculture to our students at an early age and giving support to developing expertise in these areas, whether it is in terms of technicians or agricultural scientists,” he noted.

Charles Jr. said his vision is for Jamaica to be at the centre of agriculture and fisheries development for the Caribbean.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure that as a government, we are protecting the sector and providing the framework for resilience so that these companies can have all they need,” he pointed out.

Minister Charles, along with State Minister in the Ministry, Franklin Witter and a technical team, also toured the Island Dairies and Minard Estates farms in Llandovery to observe operations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.