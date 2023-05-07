Thompson Town Health Centre adopted by diaspora group

The Thompson Town Health Centre in Clarendon will be receiving $4 million in support over a four-year period under the Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.

Details of the support, being provided by diaspora group Caribbean Angels Inc., were announced at a formal adoption ceremony held at the public-health facility recently.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, in a speech delivered by Undersecretary for Diaspora, Protocol and Consular Affairs, Marsha Coore Lobban, said that the Jamaican Diaspora has been playing a key role in improving healthy delivery through the Adopt-A-Clinic programme.

Of the 43 clinics adopted over the last three years, with donor commitment of $187 million, the diaspora has adopted 70 per cent or 30 facilities, contributing $91.7 million.

Senator Johnson Smith said that the Government is “deeply appreciative of this critical investment and the strategic contributions” of the diaspora to Jamaica's national development agenda.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This support is of added significance as we continue to recover from the strain on our health system arising from the pandemic and other health events that we continue to battle nationally,” she added.

Executive Director of Caribbean Angels Inc, Angel Barrett, said that the group wanted to make a tangible contribution to healthcare delivery in Jamaica.

She noted that as a native of the Thompson Town community, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the programme”.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Western where the clinic is located, Phillip Henriques, said it is commendable when Jamaicans living overseas return and offer help to their communities.

“That is fantastic; it is a ray of hope and it is going to impact so many people,” he pointed out.

The Thompson Town Health Centre serves a population of 20,000 from surrounding communities with a staff complement of 12.

The facility was opened in the 1950s and is approximately 70 years old. Among the services offered are curative, antenatal, postnatal and child healthcare, home visits, nutrition, wound dressing, food handlers' clinic and contact investigation.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.