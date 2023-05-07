Gun hidden under tree seized in Portland
Published:Sunday | May 7, 2023 | 1:20 PM
The police in Portland on Saturday seized a firearm and five rounds of ammunition during an operation in Kildare district in Buff Bay.
Reports from the Buff Bay police are that about 10:55 a.m., lawmen conducted a raid of the area.
A Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine loaded with five .38 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a blue cloth and hidden under a tree.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigation continues.
