Gun hidden under tree seized in Portland

The police in Portland on Saturday seized a firearm and five rounds of ammunition during an operation in Kildare district in Buff Bay.

Reports from the Buff Bay police are that about 10:55 a.m., lawmen conducted a raid of the area.

A Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine loaded with five .38 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a blue cloth and hidden under a tree.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

