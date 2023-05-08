Former Kgn Mayor Yap hailed as a woman of substance

Former Mayor of Kingston Colleen Yvonne Yap was on Saturday remembered as an outstanding Jamaican during a thanksgiving service at Sts Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Liguanea, St Andrew.

Yap, who was the second female mayor of Kingston and first mayor of Chinese descent, served from 1982 to 1984. She died on April 16 at 87 years old.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams underscored that Yap served the municipality with distinction, passion and commitment.

During her tenure, Yap presented Lord Mayor of London, Dame Mary Donaldson, with the Key to the City at the Ward Theatre in downtown Kingston.

“Ward Theatre is in the rebuilding stages and is a key structure and institution within the municipality. As we gather here today, part of keeping her legacy going is our commitment to the rebuilding and rebranding of Ward Theatre,” Williams said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Yap lived a long and distinguished life of service to Jamaica.

“Mrs Yap was known to lead firmly and fairly and was an ardent advocate for improved housing and community development for the residents of her city … . The Yap family contributed greatly to the cause of keeping Jamaica free of the geopolitical threats of the late 1970s. Ferdie Yap was one of those detained in the 1976 state of emergency. The entire family worked in West Central St Andrew trying to assist the community as best as they could during these very difficult years,” Holness said in a pre-recorded tribute.

Yap’s husband, Ferdinand, predeceased her.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) General Secretary Dr Horace Chang hailed Yap as a formidable and astute politician, entrepreneur and trailblazer, who was committed to the mission and vision of the JLP.

“Not only was Mrs Yap highly competent as mayor, her local government prowess is uncontested. Mrs. Yap’s no-nonsense approach led to her being fondly referred to as the iron lady by her close friends and colleagues. Though small in stature, she was a giant of a woman and an unrelenting representative of the interests of the people of Kingston and St. Andrew,” he shared.

Chang said that her confidence and strong sense of purpose were evident in her multiple business enterprises, through which she was able to positively impact the lives of many Jamaicans.

“The quality products that were manufactured through her family-led business contributed significantly to Jamaican exports at a challenging time in our nation’s history. The quality of their products opened the doors for Jamaican merchandise in highly regarded fashion markets such as Milan, Italy,” said Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson, Deputy Speaker of the House Juliet Holness, Culture Minister Olivia Grange and Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie were also in attendance.

Phillip Clive Yap Sam, brother-in-law, shared that Yap possessed great qualities and proved to be a remarkable woman.

“She was a force to be reckoned with. A woman who accomplished so much in her time with us. She was a woman of substance, a true inspiration to all who knew her. Colleen faced many challenges but she never wavered, she never retreated, and she was a tower of strength, always standing firm in what she believed in,” he said.

Yap Sam added that her four sons were her pride and joy and she instilled in them the values she held dear.

He shared that she was an exceptional mother, who always put her family first and ensured that they had all they needed to succeed.

Yap is survived by sons Neil, Kevin, Brian and Gregory; grandchildren Ferdy, Gabrielle, Jessica and Rebecca; sister Audrey Ho Sang and cousin Kay Chen.

