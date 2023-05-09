Pistol seized in St James

A Browning pistol was seized by the police in Industry, St James, on Monday.

The Montego Bay Police say about 12:30 p.m., a police team was on patrol in the area, when a group of men were seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers' suspicion.

The men reportedly ran upon seeing the police.

The area was searched and the firearm seized.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

