Vice Principal's sudden death shocks Green Park Primary

The celebratory teacher's week spirit has been dampened at the Green Park Primary School in Sandy Bay Clarendon, following the death of beloved vice principal Audrienne Hayles-Edwards on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we join in mourning the loss of our dear and valued colleague and vice principal, Mrs Audrienne Hayles-Edwards who transitioned from this life this morning," the school said in a statement Monday night.

"It is a difficult time for our staff and students as Mrs Edwards has been with this institution for over 25 years. We are still in shock, and at the same time, we are trying our best to cope," the statement continued.

The Gleaner understands that Hayles-Edwards was found unresponsive at her home by her husband on Monday morning. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Hayles-Edwards, who they described as a stellar and motivational educator.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hayles-Edwards was the wife of Howard Edwards, the vice principal of Glenmuir High, also in the parish, and the sister of Denavon Hayles, also a vice principal at Glenmuir High.

-Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.