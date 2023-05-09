Psychiatric evaluation ordered for elderly St Catherine man charged for killing wife

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a 77-year-old St Catherine man charged with the murder of his wife at their home in Bog Walk.

When the case was called up in the St Catherine Parish Court today, it was revealed Cecil McDonald has mental issues.

Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne then ordered that McDonald undergo an evaluation.

Also, a legal aid attorney was appointed for him by the judge as the court was told that he was without legal representation.

McDonald, who had to be assisted to and from the prisoner's dock due to vision issues, was further remanded until June 13.

Allegations are that about 2 a.m. on April 15, McDonald, a retired butcher, chopped his 72-year-old wife Evette McDonald, a retired nurse, to death while they were at home.

It is being alleged that she went to use the bathroom when was attacked by her husband.

McDonald was arrested by the Bog Walk police and later charged with murder and assault at common law.

- Rasbert Turner

