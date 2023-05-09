Update | 'One-and-Ready' killed following viral video

The man seen in a viral video waving a gun and making threats has been killed, police sources have revealed.

It's believed that Menelek Youngsam, otherwise called 'One-and-Ready', was shot dead by his cronies in the St Catherine North Police Division, a senior police official, told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

The news came minutes after the Clarendon Police confirmed that Youngsam was wanted in connection with an incident in the parish last week in which several people were stabbed.

Head of the Clarendon police, Superintendent Carlos Russell said Youngsam only landed on the police's radar after the video began circulating.

The Clarendon man claimed in the video that he was the most wanted man in the parish.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.